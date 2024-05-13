Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A photo appearing to show a baby lying on the floor of Taylor Swift’s recent Paris concert has sparked outrage.

On Friday (10 May), X user @jacnights13 shared a photo of a baby allegedly in the standing section of the concert, alongside the caption: “Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there.”

An unidentified person could be seen standing over the baby, but it’s unclear whether they were the parent or guardian.

@jacnights13, whose account has since been made private, did not take the photo in question, she clarified. The Independent was unable to verify the photo’s origin.

A representative for the Parisian concert venue has since addressed the incident, telling Page Six: “For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”

On X, users expressed concern and anger towards anybody who would “even think about bringing a baby [to] these kind of events”.

“You belong in a jail cell for bringing your baby on the floor of a Taylor Swift concert. The lack of common sense is astonishing to me,” one person tweeted.

Baby seen sleeping on the floor of the standing section at Swift’s Paris concert ( X/@jacnights13/SportsKeeda )

“Hot take but I don’t think you should lay your literal baby down to sleep on the f***ing floor in the GA pit of a Taylor Swift concert. What the actual hell?” another wrote.

Meanwhile, fanfluencer Olivia Levin, who shared the image on her popular Instagram account, Swifties for Eternity, told USA Today: “It brings up an important conversation about how young is too young to be at a show.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

The La Défense Arena website notes that the venue “doesn’t recommend bringing children under the age of 4, even if accompanied, particularly due to the high volume”.

Friday’s concert marked the second of four nights that Swift was scheduled to perform at the Paris La Défense Arena. She is next scheduled to perform on Friday (17 May) in Sweden.

The “Fortnight” singer is currently on the 18-city European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. It comes on the heels of the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

To her fans’ delight, Swift has added several songs from her latest record to the setlist of her Eras Tour.