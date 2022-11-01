Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Taylor Swift becomes the first artist in history to have 10 singles in the Billboard Top 10

Her 10th album ‘Midnights’ has had one of the biggest release weeks on record

Megan Graye
Tuesday 01 November 2022 09:21
Comments
Taylor Swift says ‘midnight’ in 13 songs

Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to achieve 10 singles in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 32-year-old released her 10th studio album Midnights on the 21 October, which has had one of the biggest release weeks on record.

From 21 October to 27 October, the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart featured 10 singles from the new album including: “Vigilante S***”, “Karma”, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”, “Question...?", “Bejeweled", “Midnight Rain,”, “Snow on the Beach,” “Maroon”, “Lavender Haze,” and finally “Anti-Hero” in the top spot.

The only other artist who’s ever come close to this achievement is Drake, who had nine singles in the Top 10 in 2021.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” Swift tweeted on Monday (31 October).

Recommended

Midnights is made up of 13 tracks, although shortly after it was shared, Swift released a 3am edition, which contained seven extra tracks.

The news of the Top 10 comes shortly after it was revealed that Swift’s album became the best selling record of 2022.

The record also broke the record for highest number of streams in 24 hours on Spotify.

Reacting to the news, Swift said: “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

Read The Independent’s five-star review here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in