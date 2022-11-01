Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to achieve 10 singles in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 32-year-old released her 10th studio album Midnights on the 21 October, which has had one of the biggest release weeks on record.

From 21 October to 27 October, the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart featured 10 singles from the new album including: “Vigilante S***”, “Karma”, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”, “Question...?", “Bejeweled", “Midnight Rain,”, “Snow on the Beach,” “Maroon”, “Lavender Haze,” and finally “Anti-Hero” in the top spot.

The only other artist who’s ever come close to this achievement is Drake, who had nine singles in the Top 10 in 2021.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” Swift tweeted on Monday (31 October).

Midnights is made up of 13 tracks, although shortly after it was shared, Swift released a 3am edition, which contained seven extra tracks.

The news of the Top 10 comes shortly after it was revealed that Swift’s album became the best selling record of 2022.

The record also broke the record for highest number of streams in 24 hours on Spotify.

Reacting to the news, Swift said: “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

Read The Independent’s five-star review here.