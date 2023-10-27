Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has achieved billionaire status thanks to her “Taylor’s Version” re-recorded albums, her lucrative Eras tour and her box office smash concert film, according to a new report.

Amid a busy year for Swift, which is only set to continue as her world tour returns for a string of international dates in November, the 33-year-old has now released her re-recorded version of 2014 pop album 1989.

Ahead of the release of the album, which is predicted to become one of the bestselling records of the year, Bloomberg reports that Swift has now achieved billionaire status, with her total net worth $1.1bn (£907m)

The publication describes Swift’s brand as “essentially a multinational conglomerate with the world’s most devoted customer base”.

It’s noted that Swift is one of the few performers to achieve billionaire status on music and performance alone, as opposed to through other ventures such as fashion, alcohol or make-up lines.

Bloomberg estimates that Swift’s net worth can be broken down into the following categories. Her catalogue of music released since 2019, including new albums and her re-recorded Taylor’s Versions , estimated to be worth $400m (£330m), with concerts, their ticket sales and merchandise at an estimated $370m (£305m).

She is thought to have made up the remainder of the money on streams ($120m or £99m), her five personal properties ($110m or £90m), and royalties from music sales ($80m or £66m).

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

Swift on stage at the Eras Tour (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

Swift’s new status comes amid another busy year for the pop star, with more to come. Her recent Eras tour, it is estimated, added $4.3bn (£3.5bn) to the US’s gross domestic product over its 53 dates. The average ticket for the show cost $254 (£209), with many selling for higher sums on secondary ticketing sites.

The international leg of the tour will kick off in November for a string of shows in Brazil, before Swift takes another break. Then come shows in Australia and Asia in February and March. In the spring and summer, she will perform in Europe, including 16 dates in the UK and Ireland.

In addition to her live show, Swift also had fans flooding to the cinemas last week for the Eras Tour concert film, which was released around the film. It is the highest-grossing concert film in history, earning over $100m (£82m) in advance ticket sales alone.

The other hefty part of her fortune comes from her music, and particularly her re-recording of her albums. Back in 2019, Swift began re-recording her first six albums in as a means of regaining control over her music, after music manager Scooter Braun purchased of Swift’s original record label, Big Machine Records.

So far, she has re-released updated versions, known as “Taylor’s Versions”, of 2008’s Fearless, 2012’s Red and 2010’s Speak Now. The latest, a modern take on 2014’s 1989, was released on Friday.

One of Swift’s earlier pop-inspired albums, 1989 saw Swift work with renowned producers Max Martin and Jack Antonoff, with the record producing three Billboard Hot 100-topping hits in “Shake It Off”, “Black Space” and “Bad Blood”.

Fans have long speculated that a number of the songs were about Swift’s rumoured romance with Harry Styles, including “I Knew You Were Trouble” and the aptly titled “Style”.

As the album was released, Swift shared a handwritten note with fans. “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” she wrote.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long. This moment is a relection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark.”

She concluded: “I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”