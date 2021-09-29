Fans have been reacting to the “emotional” pictures of Taylor Swift as Lena Dunham’s bridesmaid in London.

Girls creator Dunham shared the news that she married musician Joe Felber at a ceremony in Soho, London, on her Instagram account earlier today (29 September), following a whirlwind romance after the pair started dating earlier this year.

It is not yet clear what date the pair married, but in a Vogue feature exploring the wedding, it seems the pair married over the course of the last week at Soho’s Union Club .

Speaking about her marriage, Dunham said: “In terms of the bridal party, if we include siblings, we were nine. You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there,” Dunham explained of her bridesmaids, one of whom included long-term friend Taylor Swift.

Other bridesmaids included actor Myha’la Herrold; Rosa Mercuriadis; Tommy Dorfman; Ali Trustman; her cousin Jenna Hally Rubenstein; Felber’s sister Alma-Kori Felber; and Dunham’s podcast co-host, Alissa Bennett.

Fans on social media have been reacting to the wedding and particularly Swift’s involvement, with many calling the photographs “emotional” in the context of how far their friendship goes back.

One fan said: “Imagine having Taylor Swift as your bridesmaid” while another added: “There’s never been anything in the world that made more sense than Taylor Swift being a bridesmaid at Lena Dunham’s wedding.”

You can see more reaction below.

Speaking about her bridesmaids, Dunham added: “I spent so much time during the pandemic talking to my girlfriends about our feelings over FaceTime, but a few of my best friends I haven’t seen in over a year.

“And, you know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special.”