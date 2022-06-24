Taylor Swift explains the meaning behind her new song ‘Carolina’

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her latest release, “Carolina,” which features in the forthcoming film Where the Crawdad Sings.

The singer revealed in March that she would be contributing an original song to the soundtrack for the movie, based on the novel of the same name.

On Friday (24 June), upon the track’s release, the “All Too Well” singer posted on Twitter to share the story behind the new music.

“About a year & half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively & literally,” Swift wrote.

“The juxtaposition of her loneliness & independence. Her curiosity & fear all tangled up,” she continued. “Her persisting gentleness & the world’s betrayal of it.”

Swift wrote the song from the perspective of the film’s protagonist Kya (Daisy Edgar Jones), a woman from the deep South who had to raise herself.

The singer added: “I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then Aaron Dessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment when this story takes place.

“I made a wish that one day you would hear it. ‘Carolina’ is out now.”

During Swift’s original announcement of the song in March, she wrote on Instagram: “Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago.”

“I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story.”

“Carolina” isn’t the only recent Swift song to feature on-screen. Earlier in May, she debuted her re-recording of “This Love” in the trailer for Amazon Video’s series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Where the Crawdad Sings will release in cinemas on 15 July. “Carolina” is out now.