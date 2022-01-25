Damon Albarn’s recent claim that Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs has prompted many outraged tweets from fans of the singer – including, of all people, the president-elect of Chile.

Boric was responding to Albarn’s false claims in a recent interview that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs”.

The left-wing politician tweeted: “Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart [sic].

“Dont take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor.”

During Albarn’s interview, the Blur singer was told that Swift writes or co-writes her music. In response, he said: “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great.

“Some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

Albarn continued: “A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker – less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Responding to the interview on Twitter, Swift – who is officially credited with writing or co-writing all of her music – posted: “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs.

Taylor Swift, Damon Albarn (Getty Images)

“Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Boric’s supportive message was shared as a reply to Swift’s tweet.

Boric won Chile’s presidential elections in December. The 35-year-old millenial will become the youngest-ever president of the country when he enters office in March.

The left-winger has promised to work for equality in the country and pledged to make women and indigenous communities his priority besides raising taxes for the rich and helping protect the environment.