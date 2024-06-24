Taylor Swift responds to Dave Grohl’s claim she doesn’t play live at her Eras tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has seemingly hit back at Dave Grohl for suggesting she and her band don’t play live at her Eras tour.

The Foo Fighters frontman, 55, told an audience at his concert in London on Saturday (22 June) that he called his band’s show the “Errors Tour” because they’d had a “few more eras and more than a few f***ing errors” because “we actually play live”.

Swift, 34, appeared to address Grohl’s insinuation on stage at her Wembley show on Sunday night (23 June) as she thanked fans for attending her three and a half hour long performance.

Speaking to the 90,000 people filling the stadium for her third London show of the Eras tour, Swift said her band deserved “so much” recognition.

She told fans: “What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every very single one of our crew. The band that’s going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight.

“They deserve this so much and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously. We’ll never forget it.”

Swift fans have criticised Grohl for his joke about the pop star and her band. “Oh Tayvoodoo is coming for him and he deserves it,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “Can’t handle that a woman is more talented and successful.”

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

Another fan added: “Wow Grohl so washed he has to use Taylor’s name for free pr? Embarrassing thought he was better than that what a shame.”

Elsewhere during the third night at the Eras tour, Swift’s NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on stage during the song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”, from The Tortured Poets Department album, posing as one of Swift’s backup dancers.

In one video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kelce could be seen wearing a tuxedo and black top hat, before he walked towards Swift, who was playing dead on the stage floor.

Travis Kelce makes a surprise appearance on stage at Swift’s third Wembley performance ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

While it’s usually one of the backup dancers who picks Swift up and carries her across the stage during the concerts, her boyfriend took the reins this time. After setting Swift down on a red couch, he proceeded to partake in the performative act that introduced her next song, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”.

As two backup dancers proceeded to hold up Swift’s arms and legs, Kelce had a white fan in hand, which he used on himself and then on his girlfriend, to wake her up.

“This was NOT on my bingo card,” one fan reacted, while another said: “That’s a superstar duo I didn’t see coming!”