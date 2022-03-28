Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate from New York University
Singer will speak at the commencement at Yankee Stadium on 18 May
Taylor Swift will be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University on 18 May.
The singer will also speak to the class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium in celebration of their academic achievements.
Swift will officially receive the title of Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.
In a statement, NYU praised Swift calling her “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation”.
It further listed her career accomplishments, including her three Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and being named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards.
While Swift is not an alumnus of the institution, she has been associated with it through a course examining the star’s career in relation to songwriting, musical influences, the music industry, feminism and race.
The course at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music was instructed by Rolling Stone reporter Brittany Spanos, who said: “[I hope students] learn how to appreciate that type of songwriting and listen to her and understand her beyond the way that the public has shaped her.”
Last week, Swift teased her new song, “Carolina,” in the trailer for the upcoming film Where the Crawdad Sings.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies