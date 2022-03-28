Taylor Swift will be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University on 18 May.

The singer will also speak to the class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium in celebration of their academic achievements.

Swift will officially receive the title of Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

In a statement, NYU praised Swift calling her “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation”.

It further listed her career accomplishments, including her three Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and being named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards.

While Swift is not an alumnus of the institution, she has been associated with it through a course examining the star’s career in relation to songwriting, musical influences, the music industry, feminism and race.

The course at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music was instructed by Rolling Stone reporter Brittany Spanos, who said: “[I hope students] learn how to appreciate that type of songwriting and listen to her and understand her beyond the way that the public has shaped her.”

Last week, Swift teased her new song, “Carolina,” in the trailer for the upcoming film Where the Crawdad Sings.