Taylor Swift band member says he’s ‘changed’ in rare insight into grueling Eras Tour

Bass player Amos Heller, who toured with Taylor Swift for nearly two years on her record-breaking Eras Tour, has said goodbye to “the ride of a lifetime” in an emotional tribute.

Heller, 47, who’s performed alongside Swift for more than 15 years, offered rare insight into the demanding tour in a lengthy ode shared to Instagram on Tuesday (December 10).

Alongside several photos of him on stage with Swift and other bandmates, he began: “It’s done. No more early lobby calls. No more airports. No more lugging a suitcase and Mono bag up an escalator, through a line, out of baggage claim. No more warming up, no more cooling down. No more looking at my watch 20 times to make sure I don’t miss a call. No more saying goodbye to my family, no more ‘how many sleeps now?’ No more jet lag.”

He singled out specific memories, including the snow in Tokyo, visiting watch factories in Switzerland, getting tattoos in Ireland and going on runs in Germany.

“It’s done. No more walking into a ringing stadium feeling like a gladiator. No more screaming lyrics with a perfect stranger who’s now your best friend,” he continued. “No more Stage Right Obstructeds (my people). No more staring in awe at my family/friends who just moments ago were sharing a ridiculous joke, suddenly transformed into iconic titans, towering and thriving in the blinding lights. No more being called upon to dig the deepest I can, requiring the very best I am capable of.

“The record books are closed with fresh ink on a lot of pages,” Heller wrote, going on to reflect on how he’s “emerged changed” as a “player, performer, person, partner.”

He recalled after the final curtain, letting “myself sink to my knees for a bit, before laying on the floor gently reminiscing with @teetime23.”

Amos Heller thanks Taylor Swift for ‘trusting me with my part of your vision’ ( amosjheller/Instagram )

“I feel so much love and gratitude to be a part of this community, which I’ve been privileged to watch grow into so much more than a collective of people who like the same songs. The shooting stars I shared the stage with, a lifelong fellowship,” he said.

Addressing Swift directly, he added: “You command so much respect and admiration from everyone who’s fortunate enough to add their effort to yours. Your blend of focus, heart, stamina and joy calls forth the best of everyone around you.

“Thank you for trusting me with my part of your vision. It was the ride of a lifetime. I love you.”

After 149 shows, five continents and more than 10 million fans, Swift brought her career-spanning tour to an end in Vancouver on December 8.

During her final performance, she spoke to the audience, telling them that these shows have been “the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging” experience of her life.

It was reported that the tour, which kicked off in March 2023, earned $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales and an additional $400 million in merchandise.

According to People, the “Karma” singer gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone who worked on the tour, including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists, and the video team.