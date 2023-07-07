Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

To all the Swifties hoping to secure tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s upcoming UK shows, this one is for you.

Although the “Anti-Hero” singer isn’t due to kick off the UK and European leg of her Eras Tour until May 2024, tickets for her 13 UK dates are going on sale this month.

So, in order to set you up for success, The Independent has created a guide to help you land a coveted ticket.

When are Taylor Swift’s 2024 UK concert dates?

Swift was originally only scheduled to perform 10 UK shows, but in a recent update, she announced the addition of three more shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and London.

Friday 7 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday 8 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday 9 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium [recently added]

Thursday 13 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium [recently added]

Friday 14 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Saturday 15 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Tuesday 18 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Friday 21 June – London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday 22 June – London, Wembley Stadium

Sunday 23 June – London, Wembley Stadium [recently added]

Thursday 15 August – London, Wembley Stadium

Friday 16 August – London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday 17 August – London, Wembley Stadium

Sequins and glitter: Taylor Swift performs on the opening night of her Eras tour at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

When do tickets for her UK dates go on sale?

In an attempt to prevent a repeat of the January Ticketmaster disaster in which the site crashed due to “historically unprecedented demand”, UK tickets are set to go on sale in a staggered manner.

Monday 17 July 2023

11:00 BST – London, 21 June & Edinburgh, 7 June

13:00 – London, 15 August & Edinburgh, 8 June

15:00 – Edinburgh, 9 June

Tuesday 18 July 2023

11:00 – London, 22 June & Liverpool, 13 June

13:00 – London, 16 August & Liverpool, 14 June

15:00 – Liverpool, 15 June

Wednesday 19 July 2023

11:00 BST – London, 23 June

13:00 – London, 17 August

15:00 – Cardiff, 18 June

Will there be a pre-sale?

Those who pre-ordered Swift’s latest Midnights album from her official website should receive a pre-sale code by email sometime between Thursday 6 July and Friday 7 July, 2023. Don’t forget to check your spam folder!

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale a week before general sales.

Monday 10 July 2023

11:00 BST – London, 21 June & Edinburgh, 7 June

13:00 – London, 15 August & Edinburgh, 8 June

15:00 – Edinburgh, 9 June

Tuesday 11 July 2023

11:00 – London, 22 June & Liverpool, 13 June

13:00 – London, 16 August & Liverpool, 14 June

15:00 – Liverpool, 15 June

Wednesday 12 July 2023

11:00 – London, 23 June

13:00 – London, 17 August

15:00 – Cardiff, 18 June

As a reminder, pre-sale codes don’t guarantee a ticket purchase. Only a percentage of tickets will be reserved for pre-sale.

What if I didn’t pre-register for tickets?

Unfortunately, if you didn’t register with Ticketmaster within three days after the dates were announced on 20 June, you won’t have access to the general sale.

A certain number of those who registered will get first access to the sale, the rest will be put on a waitlist. If tickets remain, those on the waitlist may receive an access code to join the ticket sale.

Advanced registration is a way for Ticketmaster to minimise bots and professional resellers from poaching tickets from real fans who actually plan on attending the show.

How many tickets can I buy?

Each customer is limited to four tickets only.