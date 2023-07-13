Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Taylor Swift fan got an unexpected surprise after the vinyl record she ordered turned out to be a Nineties electronic compilation album.

Last week, Swift released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded version of her 2010 album. You can read The Independent’s review here.

It is the latest album Swift has re-released following a legal dispute with Scooter Braun. In 2021, the 33-year-old put out re-recorded versions of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released in a number of versions, including a three-disc vinyl record set in an orchid colour.

But fan Rachel, who posts under the name @mischief_marauder on TikTok, was pretty confused when the album she ordered turned out to have been mispressed as an album of Nineties dance tunes.

In a video shared on the platform, Rachel shows off the vinyl, which is clearly marked with Swift’s imagery. However, she then asks her followers: “Does anyone else’s Speak Now vinyl not have Taylor Swift on it? Because I’ve just played mine for the first time.”

The TikTok user plays the record, with a female voice heard saying: “I quite seeing people / Quit looking at the flakes of flesh and dancing organisms / Or rather jump the imprint of freaking attacks of anxiety / This all fell on my face after a dive and a trippy joint.”

“Who is this?” Rachel asked as she laughed, referring to the album as “Speak Now (Not Taylor’s Version)”.

She then tried the B-side of the record, which showed a man’s voice saying: “70 billion people of Earth / Where are they hiding?” on repeat.

“Please help me,” Rachel joked. “What is this?”

The mispressed tracks are Thunderhead’s “True Romance” and Cabaret Voltaire’s “Soul Vine (70 Billion People)”.

Both songs feature on the album Happy Land: A Compendium Of Electronic Music From The British Isles 1992-1996 Vol 1, which was released in March.

Dan Hill, who founded label Above Board, responsible for distributing the record, told Resident Advisor: “I dunno what the hell has happened, but Taylor Swift’s records seem to have been mispressed with our album.

“Swift fans on TikTok are calling it ‘the cursed version’. It’s a massive collision of worlds as the music featured is from such different musical spheres. Mistakes happen all the time, we’ve certainly made a few, but I hope the fans enjoy their surprise mix of electronic music. I’m sure it’s going to be a Discogs rare pressing classic in years to come.”