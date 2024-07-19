Support truly

The Victoria and Albert Museum has recruited four British Taylor Swift superfans to become advisers to the institution, after more than 1,000 people applied.

The group of Swifties are being brought on board to provide insights into the culture and craftsmanship behind handmade signs, friendship bracelets and memorabilia associated with the 14-time Grammy award-winning artist, who is currently on her Eras tour.

The four chosen candidates are Kelsey Barnes, 31, a journalist and unofficial “Taylor Swift historian”, Dr Iona Murphy, 27, a literature professor with an “encyclopaedic” knowledge of the singer, India Meade, 28, who has been a fan since she was 14 and Molly Gilroy, 27, a conservation charity worker who has been blogging about Swift since 2013.

They were hired after a thorough interview process by Kate Bailey, senior curator of theatre and performance at the V&A.

Bailey said: “Being inundated with over a thousand applications from Swifties around the UK was incredibly humbling and a testament to Taylor Swift’s impact on popular culture.

“The depth of knowledge and passion for her work displayed by the applicants was truly astounding and as a result, narrowing it down to just four candidates was an arduous process, with each applicant bringing unique perspectives and expertise.

“We were thrilled to find individuals who could provide so much enthusiasm and their own insights into Swift’s artistry.”

Dr Murphy said the opportunity was beyond her “wildest dreams”, adding: “I still wake up in the morning full of excitement knowing that I get to talk about Taylor Swift to people who genuinely care.

“Working at the V&A has given me a real sense of connection to art, culture, and the community. It truly is a magical project to be a part of.”

Taylor Swift has been touring the UK (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Dresses, storyboards and cowboy boots are among the personal items of Swift’s that will be on display at the V&A in South Kensington, as part of a new exhibition this summer.

Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail, which opens on 27 July and has free entry, will feature 16 looks worn by the singer.

Swift isn’t the only subject that the museum have been recruiting advisers for. There have been four advisers appointed so far for Lego, Pokémon cards, “gorpcore” and Toby jugs. They are also looking for advisers on Crocs, drag, emojis and tufting.

Additional reporting by Press Association