Taylor Swift to become first female winner of the Brit Global Icon award

Taylor Swift is set to become the first female recipient of the Global Icon Brit award.

The US pop star will be presented with the prize at tomorrow’s ceremony (11 May), which will take place at The O2 in London.

Swift is being recognised for her “immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date”.

“She’s used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community,” the Brit Awards statement said.

The Folklore singer has also been nominated in the International Female Solo Artist category, which is her sixth Brit nod to date.

Previous recipients of the Global Icon award include David Bowie, Elton John and Robbie Williams.

As part of the government’s ongoing test programme for the safe restart of mass-participation events, tomorrow’s ceremony will welcome 4,000 audience members.

2,500 tickets were made available to key workers from greater London, who were able to apply via a ballot system.

Jack Whitehall will host this year’s Brits, with Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo and Coldplay all set to perform.