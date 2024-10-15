Taylor Swift shares announcement on Good Morning America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Taylor Swift has announced that a book containing never-before-seen photos of her record-breaking Eras Tour, along with rehearsal shots and reflections written by her, will be published on 29 November.

The pop star appeared on Tuesday’s (15 October) episode of Good Morning America to share the news, as she revealed that her latest album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology would be available for the first time on vinyl and CD, exclusively at US department store Target.

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” Swift, 34, wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.”

The 239-page book, priced at $39.99 (£30.57) features over 500 images including previously unpublished shots taken from each “era” segment of Swift’s ongoing tour.

Described by the artist as “the official retrospective” of her concert series, which she describes as “the most wondrous tour of my life”, it also includes images of instruments, set pieces, designer sketches and costumes used during the tour.

Swift contributed personal reflections and notes to the book, written while she was performing to sold-out stadiums in cities around the world.

“Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour,” she said in an additional statement. “Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became.”

Swift has released multiple “versions” of TTPD, which was released on 19 April, including limited edition vinyls with different artworks and bonus tracks.

The new Anthology version – released on “Black Friday” and priced at $59.99 (£45.87) features 35 songs, including four acoustic bonus tracks, and a new “never-before-seen” poster of Swift. The vinyl will also be available from Target on 29 November.

Swift performed the eighth and final show of the UK and European leg of her Eras tour in August, where she brought out surprise guests Florence and the Machine, and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday 20 August marked the first time Swift had performed “Florida”, her duet with Welch from The Tortured Poets Department, at a live show.

She also sang an acoustic duet of 2019’s “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and 2017’s “Getaway Car”, both of which were co-written and produced with Antonoff.

Last month, she drew the ire of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump by endorsing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she said that, having watched the presidential debate, Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe.”

Trump later declared “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” in an all-caps post from his Truth Social account.