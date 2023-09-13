Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice adorably freaked out at the realisation that NSYNC had reunited for the first time in 10 years at the 2023 MTV VMAs, after reuniting themselves.

The pair chatted excitedly before the award show began, and grooved to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of their song “Bongos,” and Demi Lovato’s pop-punk mashup of past hits like “Skyscraper,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and “Cool for the Summer.” Swift and Ice Spice were also seen hugging and posing for photos together as they sat next to one another in the crowd.

The pair recently collaborated this year on a remix of Taylor Swift’s Midnights single “Karma.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Wednesday, the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper revealed how her and Swift’s collaboration on a remix of Midnights track “Karma” ended up happening.

“I was home, and my manager called me and was like: ‘Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.’ And I’m like: ‘Taylor?’” Ice Spice, 23, recalled. “And he usually would just text me anything, right? So I’m like: ‘Okay.’”

“We went to the studio, and she’s so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me,” she said. “I’m like: ‘Why is Taylor Swift outside?’ Like, ‘Taylor, what are you doing here?’ So she’s great. She’s so funny.”

Ever since collaborating, Ice Spice said they’ve remained close: “We text all the time. She is f***ing hilarious. I’m not going to lie. She’s the funniest person ever.”

During the awards show, the pair then reacted with equal surprise upon the realisation that NSYNC was reunited on stage.

Swift could be seen standing with her hands covering her mouth, before turning to look at Ice Spice, who was smiling at the surprise reunion of the boy band.