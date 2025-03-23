Taylor Swift breaks 100-day Instagram silence for Selena Gomez post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift is giving her full support to close friend Selena Gomez’s new album with Benny Blanco, which was released on March 21.

“@selenagomez & @bennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH,” Swift, 35, wrote in a March 22 post on her Instagram story next to the album link. “OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD.”

Entitled I Said I Love You First, Gomez’s latest LP marks her fourth studio album and her first with Blanco, her now fiancé.

Taylor Swift fawns over her best friend Selena Gomez's new album with Benny Blanco, which was released on March 21 ( Instagram/Taylor Swift )

The couple got engaged back in December 2024 after 18 months of dating.

Gomez proceeded to repost Swift’s shoutout on her own Instagram with the caption, “Love you, Tay.”

Swift’s post marks her first to the social media platform for the past 100 days, US media noted.

In a post on Friday, the former Disney Channel star honored the debut of her new album in a touching tribute to Blanco.

“Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future,” she wrote. “Something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me.”

The 14-track project includes collaborations with Charli XCX, Gracie Abrams, Julia Michaels, and Finneas.

Blanco — a 37-year-old producer who’s famously worked with beloved artists such as Katy Perry, Kesha, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran — praised the album online with a video of Gomez sitting in front of a ballon arrangement spelling out the title.

“Wow… i still can’t believe today is actually real… our secret little album we made in our bedroom is out for the rest of the world to hear,” he wrote. “I may not b able to remember when we first met over 15 years ago but i do remember our first kiss and how it changed our lives forever.

“I feel like today is different than all of the other times i’ve put albums out bc im not doing it alone i get to do all the scary parts of being an artist with my best friend by my side,” he continued. “This album wouldn’t exist without u … saying u r my rock is an understatement … i couldn’t picture life without u … u may have said i love u first but ill make sure i never stop saying it… I LOVE U !!! I LOVE U !!! I LOVE U !!!”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

While this may be their inaugural album collaboration, the couple have made music hits together in the past. Blanco is credited as a co-writer on Gomez’s two tracks, “Kill Em With Kindess” and “Single Soon.”

Before I Said I Loved You First, Gomez put out a seven-track EP in 2021 called Revelación.

Ahead of her latest album release, the “Who Says” singer and her beau sat down with Jimmy Fallon on his eponymous late-night talk show, dishing about their relationship, musically and otherwise.

During the conversation, Gomez revealed how she almost ruined Blanco’s proposal.

The Only Murders in the Building actor admitted she had no idea Blanco was going to ask her to marry him the day he proposed. In fact, Gomez was under the impression the two of them were going to shoot promotional content for their upcoming album.

“I was so confused on where we were going because it seemed kind of far,” she remembered of the engagement location. “I’m kind of a little grumpy. I’m tired and I’m like, ‘This is too far.’”

Blanco then said Gomez almost bailed on their plans, asking him if they could “shoot the promo” another day. In the end, she agreed to go with him.

Blanco proposed to Gomez on set, laying out a picnic with all her favorite food from Taco Bell.