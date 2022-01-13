Taylor Swift fans ‘gasping’ over Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest photoshoot

Taylor Swift fans are “gasping” over Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest photoshoot that is a perceived nod to Swift’s re-released version of “All Too Well”.

The track has long-been assumed to be about Gyllenhaal, who Swift reportedly dated for three months from October 2010 until the singer’s 21st birthday in December 2010.

However, the 10-minute version left virtually no doubt that “All Too Well” was written in the aftermath of Swift and Gyllenhaal’s split.

After Swift’s fans heard the song, they rushed to Twitter to pledge allegiance to the singer, and #JakeGyllenhaal soon began trending with over 100,000 tweets under the hashtag.

Most Twitter users referenced the part of the song that goes: “And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house/And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

After pictures of the actor, 41, wearing red for a magazine photoshoot surfaced online on Wednesday (12 January), both Gyllenhaal and the infamous red scarf began trending on Twitter again.

Swifties shared pictures from Gyllenhaal’s W photoshoot, including one of the actor wearing heart-shaped sunglasses – much like the ones Swift wore in the music video for “22”.

However, the photograph that drew the most attention online was of Gyllenhaal vacuuming a long, thin red carpet, while dressed in a pristine white suit.

Reacting to the picture, Twitter user Mariam joked: “Jake Gyllenhaal vacuuming Taylor Swift’s scarf.”

Another user Hope Barker tweeted: “Jake Gyllenhaal is really in his Red era, huh? What’s going on here?”

Gyllenhaal did not mention Swift, their alleged relationship, or the 10-minute long diss track in the interview with W magazine.

However, others were less convinced that Gyllenhaal was “dropping Easter eggs”, suggesting instead that Swift’s fans were just used to seeing red everywhere.