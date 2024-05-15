‘Proud Swiftie’ Sadiq Khan excited to welcome Taylor Swift to London

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s impending tour dates in the UK have got cities from Manchester to London buzzing, with recently re-elected mayor Sadiq Khan saying he expects a “massive boost” to the capital’s hospitality sector.

The pop star has been performing around the world as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour, for which she sings a career-spanning set of songs from albums such as Fearless, Speak Now, 1989, Folklore and 2022’s Midnights, as well as her latest No 1 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Data released by Barclays predicts that her forthcoming UK shows will provide a £997m uplift for the UK, with spending by Swift ticket-holders more than 12 times higher than the average cost of a UK night out (£67).

After splashing out on tickets (around £206 but exceeding £400 for those who purchased VIP ticket packages), fans are estimated to spend an average of £121 on accommodation, £111 on travel, and £56 on new outfits for the event, plus £56 on a pre-concert meal and £79 on official merchandise.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Khan said he was looking forward to Swift’s concerts at Wembley Stadium, particularly as she has chosen to play more nights in London than any other city.

“As a proud Swiftie, I’m very excited that the phenomenal Taylor Swift is coming to London next month and her amazing fanbase here in the capital and beyond will give her a big London welcome,” he said.

“Taylor’s decision to perform more nights of her record-breaking Eras tour in our capital than anywhere else is further proof that London’s music scene never goes out of style,” he added, referring to the lyrics of the pop singer’s hit 2014 single “Style”.

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to the UK ( AFP via Getty Images )

He continued: “Her seven gigs across June and August will bring more than half a million music fans together, providing a massive boost to our hospitality sector and wider economy.

“I hope it will encourage even more people to enjoy the fantastic range of live music available in our city, including grassroots music venues, and inspire the next generation of London’s musical talent.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan is looking forward to welcoming Taylor Swift ( REUTERS )

Swift has given London a shout-out on several occasions in her songwriting, most notably in the playful “London Boy”, which features a cameo from actor Idris Elba. On it, the pop star sings about her love of various locations around the city, including “nights in Brixton, Shoreditch in the afternoon”.

London serves as a backdrop in songs on The Tortured Poets Department in a more heartbroken context, however, as Swift delves into the aftermath of her split from her boyfriend of six years, English actor Joe Alywyn, as well as her brief fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Swift is believed to have split with Joe Alwyn in April last year ( Getty Images )

The Black Dog in Vauxhall, south London, received a huge surge in footfall from Swifties who had listened to the artist’s song, “The Black Dog”, on which she sings: “And so I watch as you walk/ Into some bar called The Black Dog/ And pierce new holes in my heart.”

“So Long, London”, which also appears on the album, is widely believed to be about Swift’s split from Alwyn, as she sings about being left by a former lover “at the house by the Heath”.

Mr Khan secured his third term in office earlier this month with just over 1,088,000 votes, a majority of some 275,000 over Conservative rival Susan Hall, who secured just under 813,000 votes.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had signalled he was confident of Mr Khan’s victory before declarations commenced, as he counted mayoral victories for his party in Liverpool, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, and in Greater Manchester where Andy Burnham returned to power.

Mr Khan vowed to support young Londoners “from birth to feeling safe, to securing a job and finding an affordable home”. He also promised to build on pledges in his manifesto, including funding for youth clubs and mental health support to ensure young Londoners have “the best start in life”.