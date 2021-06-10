Taylor Swift pays tribute to mother Andrea after CMT awards win

Taylor Swift paid tribute to her mother after being honoured at the CMT Music Awards.

The Folklore artist won Best Family Feature for her music video for “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”.

The video accompanied the release of her re-recorded version of her album, Fearless, and included personal home videos of the Swift family, including touching footage of Swift with her mum, Andrea.

It also showed clips of Swift’s dad, Scott, and her younger brother, Austin.

After winning the country-music focused prize, the 31-year-old tweeted: “I LOVE YOU MOM.”

Andrea, 63, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, then again in 2019.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Swift described her mum as the “guiding force” in her life.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” she said. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

Swift addressed her mother’s health struggles in the song “Soon You’ll Get Better” on her album Lover.

Additional reporting by Press Association.