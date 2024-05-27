Taylor Swift shares moving love letter after Portugal shows

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift shared a poignant message with fans after playing her first ever shows in Portugal over the weekend.

The European leg of the pop star’s Eras world tour is well underway, as she performed two nights in Lisbon on Friday 25 May and Sunday 26 May.

“It’s official, I left my [heart] in Lisbon,” Swift, 34, wrote on Instagram. “My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home.

“I’ll seriusly never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyrics!!! Muit obrigada.”

Addressing the crowd on the second of her two nights in Libson, she told her audience: “Over the course of those tours… we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I would have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon.

“I have to say, I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life. There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this.

“You’re just so in the moment and I cannot tell you how special that is for us as performers to get to look out and make eye contact with you and connect with you in this way.”

Swift said that her Eras tour was an attempt to bring all of her favourite memories from those past tours together “and put them all in one show, so that now we can all expererience those memories together”.

“Before I start crying, there is one song that I want to play you from the Red album if you happen to have about 10 minutes to spare,” she said. “Do you have 10 minutes?”

She then performed the extended version of her hit 2012 single “All Too Well”.

Swift performs in Lisbon as part of her Eras tour ( AFP via Getty Images )

Swift is riding high as her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, secured its fifth week at the top of the US charts.

The “Fortnight” artist performed the title track for the first time in Libson, as she continues to shares live versions of certain songs across different shows.

She will launch the UK and Ireland leg of her Eras tour on 7 June, when she will perform at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

On Monday (27 May), Swift announced via an Instagram Story that her support act, rock band Paramore, will be joined by opening artists METTE, Griff and Benson Boone when she plays Wembley Stadium in London in June and August.