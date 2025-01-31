Taylor Swift announced as presenter at Grammys 2025 ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift is appearing at Sunday’s Grammy Awards as a presenter, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday.

It is not yet known which category the “Blank Space” singer is appearing for.

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album while her song “Fortnight” is nominated in song of the year and record of the year categories.

She is also up for the best pop duo performance award for her work on Gracie Abrams’s song “US”.

Several fan comments on the Recording Academy’s post speculate that Swift may announce a new album, the way she did last year.

“I’m ready for it, Rep TV,” one fan commented, referencing Swift’s sixth studio album called Reputation.

Fans have been expecting her to announce Reputation since last year, when many regarded her Grammy outfit as a nod to the album.

This year’s Grammys welcomes back Trevor Noah as host for the fifth consecutive year.

As the ceremony is slated to take place in Los Angeles, ravaged by devastating wildfires in recent days, the Recording Academy says it will support local relief efforts.

The Academy is “raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” CEO Harvey Mason Jr and Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt told members in a recent statement.

The ceremony will feature highly anticipated performances from a slew of nominees like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Shakira, along with best new artist nominees Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Benson Boone.

Rapper Doechi, RAYE, Teddy Swims, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo are expected to perform as well.

Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations including album of the year for Cowboy Carter ( Columbia )

Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, including album of the year for Cowboy Carter. This takes her total Grammy nomination tally up to 99, making her the most nominated artist of all time.

Female artists dominated the top album charts in 2024, with Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX all enjoying big years.

According to annual figures from the digital entertainment and retail association ERA, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the best-selling album of the year with 783,820 sales, including 111,937 copies on vinyl.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 2 February.