Taylor Swift has shared a touching message with fans to mark the start of Pride Month 2021.

The artist shared the message in support of GLAAD and the organisation’s “Summer of Equality” campaign, which is urging US senators to pass the equality act.

“I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred,” she wrote. “And as always, today I’m sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do.”

She continued: “Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life. I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act.

“Happy Pride Month!”

Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and CEO, sent Swift a message of thanks for her support.

“Passing the Equality Act must be a priority for the safety and progress of every LGBTQ American,” she wrote.

“Thank you [Taylor Swift] for helping us launch #summerofequality to get every senator to vote yes.”

Ellis then shared a link to the petition that will be sent to US senators to “make sure your voice is heard and our core values are secure: equality is for everyone.”