A radio station dedicated to Taylor Swift’s music catalogue has been announced just in time for the pop star’s impending UK dates as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

From Friday 7 June, Swift will perform three consecutive nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, before travelling to further dates in cities including Cardiff and Liverpool.

The career-spanning show incoroprates more than a decade’s worth of songs from albums such as Speak Now, Fearless, 1989, Reputation, and her latest No 1 record, The Tortured Poets Department.

The new station, announced by Capital. will allow Swifties (Swift fans) to listen to her songs 24/7 as the station plays tracks from her 11 studio albums, as well as offering listeners the chance to take part in some Taylor trivia.

Capital also plans to provide updates on the singer as she tours across the UK, speaking to fans before and after the 3-hour-long shows.

The radio broadcaster said that this is the first time in the UK that a national DAB radio station has been dedicated to a single artist, adding to the ever-growing list of records for the US star.

Capital is dedicating an entire radio station to Taylor Swift ( AFP via Getty Images )

Managing editor Brent Tobin said: “It’s set to be a fan favourite, we’ll be on air until it’s So Long, London.”

This isn’t the only way the UK has been preparing for the superstar’s arrival.

In Liverpool, the renowned music city is being transformed into “Taylor Town”, with a series of planned installations, lectures and other events due to take place.

With more than 150,000 Swifties descending into Liverpool for the trio of performances, Liverpool City Council have announced they are making a trail of 11 art installations each representing one of Taylor Swift’s albums placed around the city.

The singer will land in Merseyside to perform at Anfield Stadium on 13 and 15 June, prompting the team behind Eurovision 2023 to organise a series of art installations, conferences and Swift-themed workshops to capitalise on her economy-boosting might.

The pop star is performing in cities including Liverpool, Cardiff and Edinburgh ( AFP via Getty Images )

Liverpool ONE, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool and the Metquarter will each feature a Swift-inspired artwork, from a moss-covered grand piano representing her evermore era to giant hearts signifying her Lover era.

Meanwhile, academics at the University of Liverpool will host Tay Day, a conference that aims to “debate and deconstruct” a career spanning more than a decade and 11 studio albums, plus four re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” LPs.

Through ticket sales, accommodation, travel and other expenses, the Eras Tour is expected to bring in almost £1bn to the UK’s economy.