Taylor Swift fans think they’ve worked out Red (Taylor’s Version) bonus tracks

Taylor Swift fans think they’ve worked out the bonus tracks from her upcoming re-record Red (Taylor’s Version).

It comes after Swift posted a new teaser today (Thursday 5 August), ahead of the-release in the form of a series of jumbled up words that emerged from a vault.

The post from Swift read: “presses post, cackles maniacally”. She also added the line: “Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest”, a reference to Red song, “All Too Well’”.

The new teaser video mirrors a similar clip that Swift shared ahead of her re-recorded version of 2008’s Fearless, which also featured scrambled words appearing from a vault.

Fans on social media have been quick to try to decipher the clues with many concluding that Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton could be on the album as guests.

The clip also seems to confirm that rarity “Ronan’ will be on the upcoming re-record, following recent claims from the mother of Ronan Thompson, a four-year-old boy who died from cancer. The song had been previously released as a song on iTunes.

Deciphering the song titles, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Red (Taylor’s version) bonus tracks? Feat Ed Sheeran, feat Phoebe Bridgers, feat Chris Stapleton?” Another added: “I’ve got it!” when they thought they’d deciphered the cryptic clues.

Swift is currently in the process of re-recording all her albums up to 2017’s Reputation after the rights to the records were sold by her former record label without her permission.

The singer also recently confirmed that she wouldn’t be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) into this year’s Grammy considerations. Her second album of 2020, evermore is instead being entered.