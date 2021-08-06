Taylor Swift confirms unreleased Red songs feature Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift has announced a new 30-track version of fourth album, Red.

The singer-songwriter had been teasing fans on social media, posting a bunch of puzzles and clues to decipher the reveal.

For those that couldn’t figure it out, the “Shake It Off” singer was revealing that the songs from her vault feature collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and country star Chris Stapleton.

Red (Taylor’s Version) will also feature a ten minute version of “All Too Well” and an acoustic take of “State of Grace”.

The new release will feature 10 bonus tracks that have never been heard before, as well as reworked versions of popular classics.

This will be the second album Swift has re-released after Fearless earlier this year.

Swift has started to re-record her old albums after the masters to her music were bought against her wishes by Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

At the time of their purchase, Swift commented: “Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Braun has denied any impropriety in his acquisition of Swift’s masters.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is scheduled for release on 19 November.