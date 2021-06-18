Taylor Swift has announced that she will release her re-recorded version of her 2012 classic Red in November.

Posting to social media, the Folklore singer wrote, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed.

“Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralysing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

Swift has been creating new versions of the albums released with her old label Big Machine Records, after a long-running dispute with the label’s new owner Scooter Braun over the rights to her master recordings.

On Friday (9 April), Swift released the full-length re-recording of her 2008 album Fearless, calling the new release Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Earlier this year, Swift made history at the Grammys by becoming the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times.

She took home the biggest prize of the night for her surprise 2020 album Folklore, which received near-unanimous critical acclaim upon release.

Taking to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Swift thanked her collaborators including Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and British actor Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of five years.

Swift also thanked her fans, saying: “You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honoured we are forever by this.”