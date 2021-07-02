Taylor Swift Renegade: Singer releases new single in collaboration with Big Red Machine

Taylor Swift has joined forces with Big Red Machine’s Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner to release “Renegade” — the first of two songs featuring the singer in their new album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

The 31-year-old “Fearless” singer took to Instagram to announce the news. She wrote: “I can’t believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner.

“When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music,” she said.

“His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that’s why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine.”

“A song we wrote (which also features Justin Vernon) is out today! It’s called Renegade. Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party,” she said.

A renegade is a person who has rejected lawful or conventional behaviour.

This isn’t the first time Swift has collaborated with both artists. Dessner and Vernon were a part of the “Epiphany” singer’s two most recent albums, Folklore and Evermore.

Dessner revealed on Instagram that “Renegade” was created following the completion of Evermore.

“This song was something we wrote after we finished Evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor’s words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time,” he said.

“Justin lifted the song further into the heavens,” he added.

He also said the “feeling and sound of this song (Renegade)” feel very much at the heart of the new album.

“I’m so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together,” he said.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is set for release on 27 August.