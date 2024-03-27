Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s father will not be charged for allegedly punching a photographer in Sydney, Australian police have said.

Photographer Ben McDonald, 51, told the police that Scott Swift, 72, hit him in the face while disembarking a yacht at Neutral Bay Wharf in Sydney on 27 February, hours after Swift’s final Eras Tour show in the city.

McDonald described the incident as a “punch in the chops” but that he “didn’t require medical assistance”.

After a month-long investigation, New South Wales police have confirmed no further action will be taken.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on 23 February 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

A statement given to the PA news agency said: “Officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command have conducted an investigation following a report of an assault at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am on Tuesday, 27 February. No further police action.”

McDonald said he had been taking pictures of Swift and her entourage at a late-night celebration when the singer’s security detail put an umbrella in his face to prevent him. He told the BBC that Swift got into the car, after which her father “charged in” and attacked him without provocation.

“It was a shock. That’s never happened to me in 26 years,” McDonald said to AFP.

A spokesperson for Swift told Billboard that two people had been behaving aggressively towards the singer.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," they said.

McDonald lodged a complaint with the police following the incident but Scott Swift left the country soon after, when the tour moved to Singapore.

Swift was in the city as part of her ongoing Eras world tour, which she is due to resume in May in Paris. She also has a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, releasing on 19 April this year.

Scott Swift, popularly called “Papa Swift” by the singer’s fans, is often seen as part of her entourage when Swift travels abroad. Fans say he is known for handing out guitar picks and sandwiches to audience members who come to her shows.