Taylor Swift corrects security guard after run-in with photographer at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift took a moment to remind her own security staff to be polite as she arrived at the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

The pop superstar, 34, was there on Sunday to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 35, who tied the Chiefs touchdown record with his 76th career catch during the game.

After Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City by golf cart, her security personnel quickly moved to clear photographers from around the vehicle with one loudly shouting, “Guys, stay back! Stay back!”

In a moment that was captured on video and shared on social media, Swift turned to the guard and gently corrected him: “Stay back please” before walking into the game.

Local radio station Sports Radio 810 WHB shared the clip on X/Twitter along with the caption: “Taylor Swift is one sweet girl! We love having her as a part of #ChiefsKingdom.”

It was revealed last month that Swift has strengthened her position as the world’s richest female musician with a massive personal wealth of $1.6bn.

The 14-time Grammy winner first became a billionaire last year following the massive success of her Eras Tour and “the value of her music catalog”, according to Forbes.

“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate,” Forbes stated.

Swift saw the demand for Eras Tour tickets in the US surge in the months before her concert series started back in March 2023.

Since then, the star has performed for sold-out stadium crowds around the world, finishing up the European leg of her tour in August.

The “Fifteen” vocalist will conclude the tour in Canada in late November and early December.

In the wake of her Eras Tour popularity, Swift was named as Time magazine’s Person of the Year. She was the first “entertainer” to be given the honor as Sam Jacobs, the editor-in-chief, recognized the artist’s “rare” ability to be both “a writer and hero of her own story.”

In 2023, the “Sparks Fly” performer was also named People magazine’s “Most Intriguing Person of the Year” and Forbes’ “most powerful woman in media and entertainment.”

In September, Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce stood up for her youngest son amid his abnormally slow start to the NFL season, which some fans blamed on Swift.

She told People “it’s tough” to constantly be hearing negative comments about her son.

“You know, I don’t think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it’s just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes,” she told the outlet.