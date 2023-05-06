Taylor Swift announces Speak Now as her next ‘Taylor’s Version’ album

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has announced that the next album from her back catalogue to be given a “Taylor’s Version” re-release will be 2010’s Speak Now.

The singer-songwriter is currently in the process of re-recording much of her back catalogue in response to a rights dispute with producer Scooter Braun.

Previously, Swift’s re-releases include 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

In a statement shared on social media, Swift announced that the next album to be given the treatment would be her third album Speak Now.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk ),” wrote the artist. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20.

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it.

“With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on 7 July.”

Swift, who is currently partway through her much-hyped Eras tour, added a further message in a graphic.

“I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be.

“I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”