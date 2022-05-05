Taylor Swift has debuted her re-recording of “This Love” in the trailer for Amazon Video’s forthcoming series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“This Love” appeared on Swift’s 2014 album 1989, alongside tracks including “Welcome to New York” and “Wildest Dreams”.

The singer teased the release of the song’s remake – titled “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” – in the trailer for a forthcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Swift shared a video of the trailer, over which her song plays, on Instagram on Thursday (5 May).

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the whole track. The full song will be made available to listen to at 12am PT or 8pm BST.

Many fans believe that the release of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” will be followed by an announcement that the remake of 1989 is on its way. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation whether this is the case.

Swift has currently rerecorded two of the six albums owned by Shamrock Holdings, the company to which music manager Scooter Braun sold her masters in 2019.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released in April 2021, followed by Red (Taylor’s Version) in November later that year.

If the snippet of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” is indeed followed by an album announcement, it wouldn’t be the first time that Swift teased a single through a new project.

In December 2020, Swift hinted at the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with a Match.com advert featuring Ran Reynolds, in which Swift’s “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” plays in the background.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is an adaptation of a YA novel by Jenny Han, the same author behind the hit Netflix series To All The Boys I Loved Before.

The show stars Lola Tung and will debut on Prime Video on 17 June.