The Eras Tour: How to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s UK concerts
Tickets for singer’s 13 UK stops will have a staggered release to help prevent ticketing system from crashing
Although Taylor Swift isn’t due to kick off the UK and European leg of her Eras Tour until May 2024, tickets for her 13 UK dates are going on sale this month.
Fans were left furious this week after presale tickets for her ongoing world tour appeared on secondary ticketing sites for thousands of pounds within minutes.
Sites selling tickets crashed, with nearly 40,000 people joining the online queue on when the presale for the US pop star’s London and Edinburgh shows began at 11am. Early access was granted to fans who had pre-ordered Swift’s album Midnights.
On reselling site Viagogo, at the time of writing, tickets for London’s Wembley Stadium show were on sale for as much as £3,352.
However, fans are in with another chance, as the general sale for Swift’s UK dates begins next week.
So, in order to set you up for success, The Independent has created a guide to help you land a coveted ticket.
When are Taylor Swift’s 2024 UK concert dates?
Swift was originally only scheduled to perform 10 UK shows, but in a recent update, she announced the addition of three more shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and London.
Friday 7 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday 8 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday 9 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium [recently added]
Thursday 13 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium [recently added]
Friday 14 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
Saturday 15 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
Tuesday 18 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
Friday 21 June – London, Wembley Stadium
Saturday 22 June – London, Wembley Stadium
Sunday 23 June – London, Wembley Stadium [recently added]
Thursday 15 August – London, Wembley Stadium
Friday 16 August – London, Wembley Stadium
Saturday 17 August – London, Wembley Stadium
When do tickets for her UK dates go on sale?
In an attempt to prevent a repeat of the January Ticketmaster disaster in which the site crashed due to “historically unprecedented demand”, UK tickets are set to go on sale in a staggered manner.
Monday 17 July 2023
11:00 BST – London, 21 June & Edinburgh, 7 June
13:00 – London, 15 August & Edinburgh, 8 June
15:00 – Edinburgh, 9 June
Tuesday 18 July 2023
11:00 – London, 22 June & Liverpool, 13 June
13:00 – London, 16 August & Liverpool, 14 June
15:00 – Liverpool, 15 June
Wednesday 19 July 2023
11:00 BST – London, 23 June
13:00 – London, 17 August
15:00 – Cardiff, 18 June
Will there be a pre-sale?
Those who pre-ordered Swift’s latest Midnights album from her official website should receive a pre-sale code by email sometime between Thursday 6 July and Friday 7 July, 2023. Don’t forget to check your spam folder!
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale a week before general sales.
Monday 10 July 2023
11:00 BST – London, 21 June & Edinburgh, 7 June
13:00 – London, 15 August & Edinburgh, 8 June
15:00 – Edinburgh, 9 June
Tuesday 11 July 2023
11:00 – London, 22 June & Liverpool, 13 June
13:00 – London, 16 August & Liverpool, 14 June
15:00 – Liverpool, 15 June
Wednesday 12 July 2023
11:00 – London, 23 June
13:00 – London, 17 August
15:00 – Cardiff, 18 June
As a reminder, pre-sale codes don’t guarantee a ticket purchase. Only a percentage of tickets will be reserved for pre-sale.
What if I didn’t pre-register for tickets?
Unfortunately, if you didn’t register with Ticketmaster within three days after the dates were announced on 20 June, you won’t have access to the general sale.
A certain number of those who registered will get first access to the sale, the rest will be put on a waitlist. If tickets remain, those on the waitlist may receive an access code to join the ticket sale.
Advanced registration is a way for Ticketmaster to minimise bots and professional resellers from poaching tickets from real fans who actually plan on attending the show.
How many tickets can I buy?
Each customer is limited to four tickets only.
