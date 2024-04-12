Taylor Swift’s music returns to TikTok ahead of new album release

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Some of Taylor Swift’s songs have returned to TikTok after 10 weeks amid a licensing dispute between the app and Universal Music Group, which distributes Swift’s music.

The artist’s return comes ahead of the release of her new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, due on 19 April.

The licensing dispute between UMG and Tikok saw the label pull all its music from the platform on 1 February, a list that included artists like Swift, Lady Gaga, Drake, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande.

UMG said in an open letter: “In our contract renewal discussions, we have been pressing them on three critical issues – appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.” But the lack of a resolution led to the decision to pull the music, they said.

“Ultimately TikTok is trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music,” UMG said at the time.

TikTok denied UMG’s claims and said the company was putting “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters”.

TikTok said it has reached “artist-first” agreements with every other label and publisher.

“It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters,” it said at the time.

Taylor Swift perform during her Eras tour ( Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana )

The songs from Swift’s albums that are currently available are from the time she was signed on to UMG in 2018, like “Lover”, “Cardigan”, and “Cruel Summer”, as well as her Taylor’s Version rerecordings of older songs like “Style”, and “Shake It Off”.

In 2019, after Swift’s original label Big Machine Records sold her first six studio albums without her participation, Swift announced she would re-record these albums to gain complete ownership of her music, four of which are already out.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Her 2018 deal with UMG states that she owns the rights to her own recordings and retains her songwriting rights too, which means she controls where her work is made available.

Several artists have complained about the lack of royalties and adequate protection against AI from TikTok, but are also apprehensive about the dispute. They are concerned that without access to TikTok, they are losing out on the opportunity to promote their music.

The Independent has reached out to representatives from TikTok and Universal for a comment.