Taylor Swift drops Travis Kelce reference in new Eras Tour set

Taylor Swift just added a small nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce as she resumed her Eras Tour concerts in Europe.

Fresh off the release of her well-received 26th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift returned to the stage on Thursday in Paris, France, where she performed several of the new tracks live for the first time.

While performing “So High School”, Swift and her backup dancers all performed a version of swag surfing – a nod to a tradition adopted by Kelce’s NFL team, Kansas City Chiefs, which sees them perform the dance when celebrating a touchdown.

While the multiple Grammy winning-singer sang, “It’s true, swear, scout’s honour / You know what you wanted and, boy, you got her”, her backup singers could be seen sitting on makeshift bleachers and performing the dance – a move Swift has joined in on when cheering for him at games.

Swift also changed a few songs in the setlist, as she removed “Long Live,” “The Archer” and “The 1” and added songs from TTD, even debuting new outfits.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated return to the road, Swift teased fans with a YouTube video of her tour rehearsal, where the intro of “Fortnight” could be heard playing in the background.

“We are going to discover a slightly modified show since she has released a new album,” her French tour manager had confirmed in an interview with Radio France prior to the show.

Thursday’s concert marked her first of four in Paris, the first stop on her 18-city European leg.

Following its release, TTPD topped the Billboard 200 chart, selling 2.61 million units, the highest for any album since Adele’s 25 in 2015.

It’s Swift’s 14th chart-topping album, tying her with Jay-Z for the most No 1s by a recording artist, placing both slightly behind The Beatles’s 19 top albums.