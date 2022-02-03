Promising young rapper Tdott Woo was shot dead in New York on Tuesday (2 February) just hours after signing a record deal. He was 22.

Million Dollar Music, the record label representing Tdott Woo, posted a tribute to the musician on Instagram shortly after news of his death broke.

Accompanied by photographs of the rapper, the statement read: “It’s an honour to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go and what we do. Sleep in peace.

“Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does,” the caption continued. “Some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH.”

In a statement to People, the New York Police Department confirmed that Tdott Woo (born Tahjay Dobson) was fatally shot in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighbourhood. Tdott suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was quickly rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police also said the suspect fled the scene in an SUV, but no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting yet. Authorities are currently investigating a motive.

Tdott was a friend of rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles two years ago, and frequently appeared in his music videos. Credited with inventing a dance step called the “Woo Walk”, Tdott was also a frequent collaborator of Fivio Five, appearing in the group’s 2019 video “Big Drip” and their 2020 “Bop It” dance tutorial video.

The rapper’s grandmother, who declined to be identified by name, told New York Daily News that Tdott was murdered outside their home.

“It seems like somebody called him and he went outside,” she said, adding, “I hear the four shots, three in his back and one in his head I think. It was boom, boom, boom, boom, very quick rapid shots.”

She told the publication her grandson was “bleeding out” when she found him and “he was out there alone” when she called 911. Mourning the loss of her grandson, she described the 22-year-old as a “good kid” with a “passion for music”.

“They signed him to a record label,” Tdott’s grandmother said. “He posted it yesterday on Instagram.”

Million Dollar Music announced that it had signed Tdott Woo on its Instagram Stories earlier on Tuesday, writing at the time: “And the journey begins”.