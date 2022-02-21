Ed Sheeran and The Who are on the lineup for the returning Teenage Cancer Trust concert series, which has been on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The music and comedy event will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London between 21-27 March.

Liam Gallagher, Yungblud, Madness and Don Broco are among the other musical guests booked to perform. An evening of comedy hosted by Joel Dommett will include Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan and Seann Walsh.

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, 77, helped launch the series in 2000 to help raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven't been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause,” he said in a statement.

“But we haven't given up. My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries.”

He added: “The Who will be back on stage this year at the hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”

What should have been the 20th anniversary concert for Teenage Cancer Trust was cancelled in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions.

Liam Gallagher will perform at the Royal Albert Hall in March (Getty Images)

Katie Collins, chief executive of the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Roger and all the acts coming together to help us ensure that young people don't have to face cancer alone. The past two years have been so tough for young people with cancer and their families.

“As well as being amazing gigs, these vital fundraising shows going ahead will make the world of difference.

“Without the money raised at events like this – and people like Roger giving up their time to help others – our work would not happen and young people with cancer would go through treatment without the vital specialist care and support we provide.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on 25 February.