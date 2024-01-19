Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested in the Dominican Republic on charges of domestic violence.

The 27-year-old rapper, born Daniel Hernández, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in jail in the capital of Santo Domingo.

No further details were immediately available, and it is unclear whether or not Hernández has an attorney.

A judge is expected to decide on Thursday whether the “Gummo” rapper will remain behind bars or be freed on bond as the investigation continues, The Associated Press reported.

The Independent has contacted Hernández’s representatives for comment.

The arrest is Hernández’s latest brush with the law. Last October, he was arrested at a seaside hotel in the Dominican Republic after being accused of assaulting a local music producer.

Tekashi 6ix9ine in court in Texas in 2018 (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Hernández and his partner, a Dominican rapper known as Yailín la Más Viral, had been recording at the producer’s studio.

Hernández was also previously accused in the US of using a violent gang as a “personal hit squad,” but he avoided prison after providing testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which operate on the East Coast of the United States.

In March 2023, three people were arrested in connection to an assault on the controversial rapper.

Footage showed 6ix9ine lying on the ground outside a Florida gym sauna while being hit by multiple assailants.

Rafael Medina Jr, 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested for assaulting and robbing the rapper, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

In December 2021, 6ix9ine was sued by a Texas promoter for allegedly accepting payment for a concert and leaving the venue without performing his set.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, JJD Entertainment filed a lawsuit against the 25-year-old rapper which claims that 6ix9ine flew to Humble, Texas to “grab the money in cash, then left.”

The documents also mention details about the rapper’s contract with the promoter where 6ix9ine would get $45,000 (£33,558) at the time of signing the paperwork and $75,000 (£55,929) when he showed up for the concert.

Due to the “FEFE” rapper’s no-show, JJD Entertainment claimed that they had to refund all tickets for the show.

The promoters also claimed that they spent over $170,000 (£126, 806) for the event, which involved the venue’s cost, insurance, and security.

The lawsuit additionally mentions that JJD Entertainment spent $28,000 (£20,885) to book a private jet to fly 6ix9ine from Florida to Texas.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press