The 1975 fans react to new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language tracklist: “It’s so short”

‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ features just 11 tracks

Megan Graye
Wednesday 29 June 2022 14:09
Comments
Brit awards 2019: The 1975 wins British Group and quotes Laura Snapes

The 1975 have announced the title and tracklist of their new album.

Entitled Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the band’s fifth studio album will feature just 11 tracks.

Fans have shared their surprise over the number of tracks on the album, with The 1975 having built a reputation for long albums with significantly longer tracklists.

“It’s so short nooooo”, wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another tweeted, “holy s***, 10 tracks only this is like the complete opposite of NOACF”, alluding to the group’s 22-track 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form.

Recommended

Retweeting the news, someone else wrote: “Very surprised it doesn’t have 17381929 songs on it”, whilst another joked: “I’m sorry… a @the1975 album that isn’t 37 tracks long?”

“What do you mean there are *only* 11 tracks on a 1975 album?! If it’s not at least 2 hours long then I don’t want to know” said one Twitter user..

Other fans were just extremely excited about the news.

“I WANT TO CRY” said one, while another wrote: “YES ANOTHER OBSESSION THANKS”.

Frontman Matty Healy also took to Instagram last night (28 June) to share an intro snippet from their forthcoming single “Part of the Band” released on 7 July.

The single was originally teased when black and white posters of Healy started appearing around London.

The tracklist for Being Funny In A Foreign Language can be found below:

“The1975”

“Happiness”

“Looking For Somebody (To Love)”

“Part of the Band”

“Oh Caroline”

“I’m In Love With You”

“All I Need To Hear”

“Wintering”

“Human Too”

Recommended

“About You”

“When We Are Together”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in