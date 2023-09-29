Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has reassured the band’s “hardcore fans” that they are not splitting up.

Earlier this week, Healy, 34, told a California crowd that the group would be taking an “indefinite hiatus” after their ongoing Still… At Their Very Best tour ends.

“After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much,” he said, to boos from the audience.

The British band’s world tour, which has seen them banned from Malaysia, is currently scheduled to conclude in late March 2024 in Amsterdam.

However, during their show at San Jose’s SAP Arena on Thursday (28 September), Healy clarified that The 1975 were not disbanding.

“I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” Healy said.

“That’s not happening. Don’t worry,” he added.

A spokesperson for The 1975 had no comment when asked about Healy’s comments on Wednesday.

Last month, Healy’s band was ordered to pay £2m in damages for allegedly breaking contract terms during their controversial show in Malaysia.

The 1975’s July performance at Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur was cut short when frontman Matt Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald while criticising the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws, under which homosexual acts are illegal.

“I don’t see the f***ing point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with. Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f***ing furious,” Healy told the crowd.

“And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. Because you’re young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool,” he added.

The festival was then called off entirely by Malaysia’s government due to its “unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws”. Malaysia’s government called the band “extremely rude”, adding that they would not be permitted to perform in the country again.

Future Sounds Asia (FSA), organisers of the festival, alleged that the band had given “a pre-show written assurance” that they would adhere to “all local guidelines and regulations” and should “acknowledge their liability and compensate FSA for damages incurred”.

A source close to the band told The Independent: “Matty has a long-time record of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and the band wanted to stand up for their LGBTQ+ fans and community.”