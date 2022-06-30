The Chainsmokers respond to pro-choice TikTok users embracing their hit song ‘Paris’
‘If we go down, then we go down together,’ read lyrics being recirculated on social media
The Chainsmokers honour Avicii
The Chainsmokers have vowed to play their 2017 single “Paris” at every live concert after the song gained new popularity on TikTok as an anthem for pro-choice activists.
In the wake of the US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade , many TikTok users have expressed their dismay online by using a clip from the song “Paris”. The featured lyrics include the line, “If we go down/Then we go down together.”
Earlier this week, The Chainsmokers posted their own video to TikTok expressing solidarity with the US pro-choice movement. The electronic duo join a growing number of celebrities to voice their support for abortion rights in America.
In the video, band member Andrew Taggart lip syncs the lyrics alongside an original video posted by a tearful TikTok user. "Do you think The Chainsmokers knew their little pop song about ‘Paris’ would be used to fight for reproductive rights?” the user wrote.
Taggart captioned his split-screen video with a direct response: “We did not see that coming but are glad that something we wrote is being used to support a cause we believe in."
The Chainsmokers later posted a follow-up featuring a clip from their show in Atlanta on 27 June. “This song has so much more meaning every time we perform it now,” they wrote alongside a video of the duo performing “Paris”.
“If we go down, then we go down together,” the post continued. “Last night in Atlanta and every night from now on.”
