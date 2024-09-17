The Great Escape 2025 unveils lineup for First Fifty shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The Independent is thrilled to announce its lineup for The Great Escape 2025’s First Fifty shows, taking place in London on 13 November.

The First Fifty shows offer an early look at the Brighton festival’s 2025 lineup, from rising pop singers to rock bands, rappers and folk groups.

Tickets for each First Fifty gig start from £10 and are available to purchase now.

The Independent’s stage will be at the Shacklewell Arms in east London, as the publication returns as the festival’s exclusive news partner for the third consecutive year.

Continuing our commitment to champion emerging talent, we will host an evening of new music with performances from Scottish folk-punk five-piece Brògeal, the witty and playful Irish rapper Curtisy, and femme-queer alt-rock trio Queen Cult.

Other artists playing across various venues in London include up-and-coming Liverpool singer Luvcat, Manchester’s angsty Keo, Birmingham rapper RUBII, power-pop seven-piece The Orchestra (For Now), indie rock musician Mudi Sama, and soul singer Jessy Blakemore.

The poster for The Great Escape Festival’s First Fifty shows ( The Great Escape )

The Great Escape 2025 will take place in Brighton between 14 to 17 May, and see over 450 up-and-coming artists play across 35 walkable venues.

The festival also hosts an annual music industry-led conference, where artists and experts discuss a range of issues affecting the industry.

The Great Escape festival start from £81.24 and are on sale now.