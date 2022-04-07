The Ivors 2022: Producer Inflo, Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominations

Adele, Little Simz, Ed Sheeran and Dave are among the artists in the running for Songwriter of the Year at The Ivors.

After what judge and Ivor Novello Award-winner Shaznay Lewis described as a “standout year for music”, the competition for the 2022 awards ceremony looks particularly fierce.

Producer Inflo leads this year’s nominations with four nods, followed by Sheeran, who is up for three.

“I am full of admiration for the 77 talented songwriters and composers we are celebrating this year,” Lewis said in a statement.

“Their work and words touch on a dizzying range of emotions, and I count myself lucky to have heard their stories. As it has every year since 1956, The Ivors celebrates the outstanding creation of music, and I’d like to say a huge congratulations to every nominee.”

The ceremony takes place this year at Grosvenor House in London, on Thursday 19 May.

See the nominations in full below:

BEST ALBUM

MOTHER

written by Cleo Sol and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover

performed by Cleo Sol

NINE

written by Cleo Sol, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Jack Peñate

performed by SAULT

PINK NOISE

written by Dann Hume and Laura Mvula

performed by Laura Mvula

SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT

written by Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz

performed by Little Simz

SPARE RIBS

written by Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson

performed by Sleaford Mods.

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

“BODY”

written by Gotcha, Russ Millions and Tion Wayne

performed by Russ Millions & Tion Wayne

“COMING BACK”

written by James Blake, Dominic Maker, Starrah and SZA

performed by James Blake ft. SZA

“DON’T JUDGE ME”

written by FKA twigs, Fred again.. and Headie One

performed by FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again.

“I LOVE YOU, I HATE YOU”

written by Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz

performed by Little Simz

“JUST FOR ME”

written by Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Mike Kinsella, Steve Holmes and Steve Lamos

performed by PinkPantheress

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

AFTER LOVE

composed by Chris Roe

CENSOR

composed by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

composed by Steven Price

SPENCER

composed by Jonny Greenwood

THE WORLD TO COME

composed by Daniel Blumberg

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

composed by Richard Jacques

OMNO

composed by Benedict Nichols

RETURNAL

composed by Bobby Krlic

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

“ALL YOU EVER WANTED”

written by Mike Elizondo, Natalie Hemby, Ben Jackson-Cook and Rag’n’Bone Man

performed by Rag’n’Bone Man

“EASY ON ME”

written by Adele and Greg Kurstin

performed by Adele

“HAUNTED HOUSE”

written by Sarah Aarons, Holly Humberstone and Rob Milton

performed by Holly Humberstone

“LET’S GO HOME TOGETHER”

written by James Arthur, Tom Barnes, Ella Henderson, Pete Kelleher and Ben Kohn

performed by Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan

“SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER”

written by Sam Fender

performed by Sam Fender

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

BLITZ SPIRIT WITH LUCY WORSLEY

composed by Jessica Dannheisser

LANDSCAPERS

composed by Arthur Sharpe

ROBIN ROBIN

composed by Ben Please and Beth Porter

THE OUTLAWS

composed by Stew Jackson and Dan Jones

THE SERPENT

composed by Dominic Scherrer

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

“BAD HABITS”

written by Fred again.., Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran

performed by Ed Sheeran

“BED”

written by David Guetta, Jin Jin, Raye and Giorgio Tuinfort

performed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta

“COLD HEART (PNAU REMIX)”

written by Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith

performed by Elton John & Dua Lipa

“LITTLE BIT OF LOVE”

written by Daniel Bryer, Tom Grennan and Mike Needle

performed by Tom Grennan

“SHIVERS”

written by Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran

performed by Ed Sheeran

RISING STAR AWARD WITH APPLE MUSIC

Ashaine White

Luz

Matilda Mann

Naomi Kimpenu

PinkPantheress

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Adele

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Raye