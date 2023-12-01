The Killers announce rare arena shows in UK and Ireland

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Killers have announced a string of arena shows taking place around the UK and Ireland in summer 2024.

The Las Vegas rock band will be touring in support of their new compilation album, Rebel Diamonds, which is due for release next week (8 December).

The tour will celebrate the band’s two decades’ worth of hits, from “Mr Brightside” to “When You Were Young”.

The band haven’t played arena shows in the UK since their 2017 Wonderful Wonderful tour. They most recently performed a run of sold-out stadium shows along with a headline slot at Reading & Leeds festivals.

The 2024 UK and Ireland shows are as follows:

Friday 14 June DUBLIN, 3Arena

Saturday 15 June DUBLIN, 3Arena

Tuesday 18 June MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

Wednesday 19 June MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

Friday 21 June MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

Tuesday 25 June GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

Wednesday 26 June GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

Thursday 4 July LONDON, The O2

Friday 5 July LONDON, The O2

Sunday 7 July LONDON, The O2

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 8 December.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers performs at Reading Festival 2023 (@chrisphelps)

In a four-star review of their headline performance at Reading Festival this year, critic Mark Beaumont called the gig one of “the great Reading headline sets”, noting that the band were “back to full bombastic pelt”.

“A monumental ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ gives way to a cocky disco strut through ‘The Man’ (with fake dollar bills firing over the crowd) and a final, stampeding ‘Mr Brightside’ – played in both Jacques Lu Cont remix and original fashion – that enraptures the Main Stage East of 2023 every bit as much as it did the John Peel Tent of 2004,” he wrote.

“Earlier, Flowers described the “boys” who wrote their early material as being ‘swept up in a whirlwind’. And Hurricane Brandon grows more devastating by the hour.”

Rebel Diamonds is a 20-track album spanning the bands biggest songs, from their breakthrough 2004 single “Mr Brightside” to their recent anthem “Spirit”.

“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” frontman Brandon Flowers said in a preview video promoting the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:

1. “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine”

2. “Mr Brightside”

3. “All These Things That I’ve Done”

4. “Somebody Told Me”

5. “When You Were Young”

6. “Read My Mind”

7. “Human”

8. “Spaceman”

9. “A Dustland Fairytale”

10. “Be Still”

11. “Runaways”

12. “The Man”

13. “Caution”

14. “My Own Soul’s Warning”

15. “Dying Breed”

16. “Pressure Machine”

17. “Quiet Town”

18. “boy”

19. “Your Side of Town”

20. “Spirit”