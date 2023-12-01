The Killers announce rare arena shows in UK and Ireland
Brandon Flowers’ band are hitting the road next year to celebrate 20 years of hits, from ‘Mr Brightside’ to ‘Human’
The Killers have announced a string of arena shows taking place around the UK and Ireland in summer 2024.
The Las Vegas rock band will be touring in support of their new compilation album, Rebel Diamonds, which is due for release next week (8 December).
The tour will celebrate the band’s two decades’ worth of hits, from “Mr Brightside” to “When You Were Young”.
The band haven’t played arena shows in the UK since their 2017 Wonderful Wonderful tour. They most recently performed a run of sold-out stadium shows along with a headline slot at Reading & Leeds festivals.
The 2024 UK and Ireland shows are as follows:
Friday 14 June DUBLIN, 3Arena
Saturday 15 June DUBLIN, 3Arena
Tuesday 18 June MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
Wednesday 19 June MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
Friday 21 June MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
Tuesday 25 June GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro
Wednesday 26 June GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro
Thursday 4 July LONDON, The O2
Friday 5 July LONDON, The O2
Sunday 7 July LONDON, The O2
Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 8 December.
In a four-star review of their headline performance at Reading Festival this year, critic Mark Beaumont called the gig one of “the great Reading headline sets”, noting that the band were “back to full bombastic pelt”.
“A monumental ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ gives way to a cocky disco strut through ‘The Man’ (with fake dollar bills firing over the crowd) and a final, stampeding ‘Mr Brightside’ – played in both Jacques Lu Cont remix and original fashion – that enraptures the Main Stage East of 2023 every bit as much as it did the John Peel Tent of 2004,” he wrote.
“Earlier, Flowers described the “boys” who wrote their early material as being ‘swept up in a whirlwind’. And Hurricane Brandon grows more devastating by the hour.”
Rebel Diamonds is a 20-track album spanning the bands biggest songs, from their breakthrough 2004 single “Mr Brightside” to their recent anthem “Spirit”.
“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” frontman Brandon Flowers said in a preview video promoting the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”
Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:
1. “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine”
2. “Mr Brightside”
3. “All These Things That I’ve Done”
4. “Somebody Told Me”
5. “When You Were Young”
6. “Read My Mind”
7. “Human”
8. “Spaceman”
9. “A Dustland Fairytale”
10. “Be Still”
11. “Runaways”
12. “The Man”
13. “Caution”
14. “My Own Soul’s Warning”
15. “Dying Breed”
16. “Pressure Machine”
17. “Quiet Town”
18. “boy”
19. “Your Side of Town”
20. “Spirit”
