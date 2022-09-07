The Libertines’ original drummer Paul ‘Mr Razzcocks’ Dufour has died

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Libertines announced the death of their original drummer, Paul Dufour, on Wednesday (7 September).

The band revealed that the musician also known as “Mr Razzcocks” passed away on Tuesday (6 September) night.

A cause of death was not given.

“Paul Dufour, our much loved drummer from the early days, passed away last night,” the band wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of Dufour among the other members.

“We are all in great shock and sadness. Sending love and thoughts to Paul’s friends and family. It was honour to play with you Mr Razzcocks. Forever in our hearts x.”

Dufour was replaced by Gary Powell, who joined The Libertines in 2001 and remains the band’s drummer.

It’s unclear exactly how old Dufour was when he died, but in a 2012 interview with The Guardian, Pete Doherty says he was born in Lambeth in 1933, which puts him around 89.

This story is being updated.