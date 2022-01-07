The Weeknd fuels Angelina Jolie dating rumours with ‘movie star’ lyrics on new album
Singer was spotted with Jolie on numerous occasions last year
The Weeknd has fuelled rumours that he is dating Angelina Jolie with lyrics on his newly released album.
The R&B musician – real name Abel Tesfaye – released Dawn FM today (7 January).
Rumours that the singer, 31, is dating Jolie, 46, began after the pair were spotted together on numerous occasions last year.
The two were first seen out having dinner in June. Neither The Weeknd nor Jolie have confirmed the rumours of their relationship.
Some fans, however, believe that The Weeknd is alluding to Jolie in the lyrics of one of his new songs.
On Dawn FM’s eighth track – titled “Here We Go… Again” – The Weeknd repeatedly sings about a new relationship with “a movie star”, which listeners have interpreted as a nod to Jolie’s Hollywood career.
“And my new girl, she a movie star/ My new girl she a movie star,” he sings.
Astute listeners have also suggested that an earlier lyric on the same song could be a reference to The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. The model is now dating art director Marc Kalman.
“Your girlfriends’ tryna pair you with somebody more famous/ But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless/ Someone to take your pictures and frame it,” he sings.
The Independent has contacted representatives of The Weeknd for comment.
Listeners have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the singer’s lyrics.
One user wrote: “So The Weeknd is really dating Angelina Jolie huh.”
Another added: “the weeknd & angelina jolie confirmed? Bye.”
A third person said: “‘And my new girl, she a movie star’ is this about angelina jolie wait a damn minute.”
You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Dawn FM here.
