The Weeknd’s new music video has been pulled from Imax cinemas over fears it may trigger seizures in people with epilepsy.

The “Blinding Lights” singer will release his new single “Take My Breath” on Friday (6 August), with the track already having been teased in a promo for the Tokyo Olympics.

The accompanying video was due to be shown in Imax cinemas across the US alongside The Suicide Squad.

However, Variety reports that the music video will now no longer play, as it features “intense strobe lighting” that could cause seizures.

“Take My Breath” is the first track to be released from The Weeknd’s new album, which follows on from his 2020 record After Hours.

Fans have also speculated this week that the singer, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is set to collaborate with Kanye West on his much-delayed album Donda.

On Monday, West, who is currently living in a room inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while he works on the album, shared a screenshot to Instagram of his phone’s call log. It showed that he had taken three calls with The Weeknd in the previous 24 hours.