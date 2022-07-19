A man has died after falling from an escalator rail at The Weeknd’s tour-opening show in Philadelphia.

While in attendance at the “Blinding Lights” singer’s concert on 14 July at the Lincoln Financial Field, a 32-year-old man, whom officials have not publicly identified, was sitting on the escalator rail when he accidentally fell about 40 feet.

He suffered extreme head trauma and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The incident at the stadium happened shortly before 10:50pm, according to reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Following an investigation, police told the outlet that the man’s fall appears to have been accidental, with “no foul play suspected”.

Bob Lange, SVP of communications for the Philadelphia Eagles American football team, which operates the venue, said he believes the incident occurred after the concert ended while people were leaving.

The Weeknd and tour promoter Live Nation have yet to comment publicly regarding the incident.

Philadelphia news television channel CBS3 identified the man through a friend as Hugo Sanchez.

The Weeknd is currently on tour in support of his 2020 album After Hours and his newest 2022 album Dawn FM.

Originally, the tour was scheduled to kick off in Toronto at the Rogers Centre, but due to a nationwide power outage, the date was postponed, and Philadelphia became his opening night.

The tour was intended for 2020, but due to the pandemic, was postponed twice.