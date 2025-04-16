Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Who have axed their longtime drummer Zak Starkey following the rock band’s headline shows at the Royal Albert Hall last month.

A statement from the band’s representative to The Independent said a “collective decision” was made to part ways with the musician following the concerts, which were held in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Starkey, 59, who is the son of The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his first wife, Maureen Starkey, has been The Who’s full-time drummer since their Quadrophenia tour in 1996.

A spokesperson said: “The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

“They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

However, an “insider” reportedly told The Mirror that the situation was “a little acrimonious to say the least”.

According to a Metro report, The Who’s frontman Roger Daltrey openly complained several times that Starkey was “overplaying” at the Royal Albert Hall gig on 30 March.

“To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t. All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry guys,” he apparently told the audience at one point.

Starkey appeared to pre-empt his firing on Sunday (13 April), as he posted an all-caps message to his Instagram followers that said, in part: “Heard today from inside source that Toger Daktrey [sic] lead singer and principal songwriter of the group unhappy with Zak the drummer’s performance at the Albert Hall a few weeks ago is bringing formal charges of overplaying and is literally going to Zak the drummer.”

The Independent has contacted Starkey and The Who’s representatives for comment.

The news comes after Starkey, who also plays in the indie band Mantra of the Cosmos and previously replaced Oasis drummer Alan White in 2004, suffered a blood clot in his leg in January.

He was advised to rest and take blood thinners for two weeks following the clot.

Starkey and Mantra of the Cosmos were joined in January by Noel Gallagher on their new track “Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)”.

He first met the Oasis star in a London rehearsal room in early 1995 when Starkey was in a band called Face, before he began drumming for Oasis in 2004. He played on the albums Don't Believe The Truth and Dig Out Your Soul.

Fans are now speculating that Starkey could join the Oasis lineup for their massive reunion shows this summer.