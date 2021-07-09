Frank Skinner and David Baddiel are reuniting with The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie for a new televised performance of their hit 1996 football-themed single “Three Lions”.

The news comes ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, which will take place on Sunday (11 July).

After beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday (7 July), the England men’s football team progressed through to their first major final in 55 years.

Skinner and Broudie will appear on The Last Leg’s Euro special, which airs on Channel 4 tonight (9 July).

Broudie had previously expressed a desire to revive the song, which has remained popular among England fans in recent years and was chanted at Wembley Stadium following the victory against Denmark.

“Three Lions” includes the famous lyrics “it’s coming home”, which have been used as an unofficial slogan among England fans.

After the Denmark win, Baddiel suggested that he thought even reaching a final was enough to say that football had “already come home”.

Speaking to Today on Radio 4, Baddiel said: “I think really what it is telling us is that it has been difficult. It has been really difficult for a lot of people at the moment and I think the fact England have managed to do this, the relief of all that time is also the relief of the Covid experience and the fact we can have a bit of joy and a bit of celebration.”