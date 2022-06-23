Kid Cudi, aka Scott Mescudi, has announced his upcoming world tour, To The Moon, slated to kick off later this summer.

The 27-city, global affair begins on 16 August in Vancouver, Canada, with the final show in Milan, Italy taking place on November 22.

The artist’s only UK show will take place at The O2 on Tuesday 15 November, marking his first appearance in the UK since 2009.

Cudi also announced his inaugural Moon Man’s Landing festival, set to take place in the artist’s hometown of Cleveland on 17 September. The festival will feature performances from Cudi himself, as well as artists like Playboi Carti, Haim, Pusha-T, Mike Dean and more.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Cudi. The artist recently unveiled the first single from his new record Entergalactic, set for release on 30 September. Titled Do What I Want, the track has already amassed nearly five million streams on Spotify.

The artist is set to release an animated Netflix show, also titled Entergalactic, which will premiere alongside his album on 30 September. Featured among the Entergalactic cast are Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Williams, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.

How to get tickets in the UK

Tickets for Cudi’s UK show, taking place in the capital on Tuesday 15 November, are available from 10am, Friday 24 June on Ticketmaster.

How to get tickets in Europe

Tickets for Cudi’s Amsterdam and Belgium shows are available on Ticketmaster from 10am local time, Friday 24 June.

How to get tickets in the US and Canada

Presale tickets for shows in the US and Canada are already available on Ticketmaster. These tickets are only available for American Express card members or those wishing to purchase ‘official platinum’ or ‘silver VIP’ tickets.

General sale tickets for all US and Canada shows are available on Ticketmaster from 10am local time, Friday 24 June.

What is the lineup?

Don Toliver and Strick will support Cudi on all dates of the North American leg of the tour. 070 Shake and Denzel Curry will also appear on selected dates.

The support acts for the rest of the ‘To The Moon’ world tour dates are yet to be announced.

Where to see Kid Cudi on tour in 2022